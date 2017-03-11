Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Malaysia hopes for talks…

Malaysia hopes for talks with North Korea in ‘next few days’

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 5:32 am < a min read
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s foreign minister says the government hopes to begin formal talks with North Korea in the “next few days” on solving a diplomatic dispute that has seen the two countries bar each other’s citizens from leaving.

The dispute stems from the mysterious poisoning death of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur’s airport. Malaysia says Kim Jong Nam died after two women smeared his face with the banned VX nerve agent, but North Korea — which is widely suspected to be behind the attack — rejects the findings.

On Tuesday, both countries announced they were barring each other’s citizens from leaving.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said Saturday that both sides are ready to launch talks.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Malaysia hopes for talks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.