Man claiming to be Kim’s son says on YouTube that he’s safe

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A man claiming to be the son of the slain half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a YouTube video saying he’s safely with his mother and sister.

An official at the South Korean National Intelligence Service’s public affairs office and an aide to a member of parliament’s intelligence committee both said Wednesday the NIS had determined that the man in the video is Kim Jong Nam’s son Kim Han Sol, believed to be 22.

Kim Jong Nam was killed in Malaysia on Feb. 13. North Korea is widely suspected to be behind the attack.

A 2012 interview with the son by Finnish television can be found on YouTube. A voice analysis institute said there was a “high probability” both videos feature the same speaker.

