Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man claiming to be…

Man claiming to be Kim’s son says on YouTube that he’s safe

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 5:20 am < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A man claiming to be the son of the slain half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a YouTube video saying he’s safely with his mother and sister.

An official at the South Korean National Intelligence Service’s public affairs office and an aide to a member of parliament’s intelligence committee both said Wednesday the NIS had determined that the man in the video is Kim Jong Nam’s son Kim Han Sol, believed to be 22.

Kim Jong Nam was killed in Malaysia on Feb. 13. North Korea is widely suspected to be behind the attack.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

A 2012 interview with the son by Finnish television can be found on YouTube. A voice analysis institute said there was a “high probability” both videos feature the same speaker.

Advertisement

___

Online:

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man claiming to be…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.