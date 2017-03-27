Sports Listen

Man denies charges in deadly crash, held for Border Patrol

By
The Associated Press March 27, 2017
OREGON, Ohio (AP) — A man arrested in an Ohio van crash that killed three members of a family has pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and is being held on an immigration detainer.

Court records show Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo pleaded not guilty Monday in Municipal Court in Oregon, east of Toledo. It’s unclear what his hometown is.

The State Highway Patrol says Ramirez-Jaramillo was arrested in the alcohol-related crash Sunday in Jerusalem Township that killed Robin and Barbara Shellhammer, of Oregon. It says the crash also killed their adult daughter, Whitney Meinke, of Curtice (KUR’-tis).

Troopers say Ramirez-Jaramillo’s van ran a stop sign and hit the family’s vehicle.

Court records don’t show an attorney who could comment for Ramirez-Jaramillo, who’s also being held on an immigration detainer for the U.S. Border Patrol and can’t be reached for comment.

The Associated Press

