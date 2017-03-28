Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man faces sentencing in…

Man faces sentencing in killing of Memphis police officer

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 6:44 am < a min read
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Memphis, Tennessee, police officer during a raid of his home is set to be sentenced.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Beasley is scheduled to sentence Treveno Campbell on Tuesday.

Campbell was found guilty Jan. 31 of second-degree murder in the death of Officer Martoiya Lang in December 2012. Campbell shot Lang after she and five other officers broke into Campbell’s home in search of a drug suspect who did not end up being there.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Campbell faces up to 25 years in prison in Lang’s killing. He also will be sentenced for the attempted second-degree murder of two other officers involved in the raid.

Advertisement

Lang, a mother of four, was the first female Memphis officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man faces sentencing in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.