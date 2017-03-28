Sports Listen

Man gets 6 years in $500K wine theft from famed restaurant

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a federal judge in San Jose has sentenced a man to six years in prison following his conviction on a conspiracy charge stemming from the theft of more than $500,000 worth of wine from a famed Napa Valley restaurant.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Abraham Simmons said a judge sentenced Davis Kiryakoz on Tuesday.

Kiryakoz pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen goods. Prosecutors say he acknowledged stealing 110 bottles of high-end wine from French Laundry — Chef Thomas Keller’s restaurant — in December 2014 and later selling some of it to a buyer in North Carolina.

The stolen wine included a bottle that can cost up to $10,000.

Kiryakoz also acknowledged stealing another $320,000 worth of wine from a steak house and a wine store.

