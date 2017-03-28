Sports Listen

Man killed, deputy shot in gunfire exchange after car chase

By master
March 28, 2017
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man was fatally shot after fleeing a traffic stop and leading officers on a high-speed chase that resulted in gunfire that also wounded a deputy.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain told local news outlets 45-year-old Pryor Spencer Bailey IV was killed in a shootout Monday in eastern Mississippi after he exited his vehicle and brandished two guns. Strain says a Lowndes County deputy sheriff was shot in the leg, but the injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The name of the deputy wasn’t immediately released.

Strain says the multi-county pursuit began when a Webster County Sheriff’s deputy stopped an SUV on a 911 call on suspicion of DUI. Stop sticks were deployed to immobilize the vehicle that ultimately led to the shooting between Bailey and deputies.

