Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Manufacturing facility to create…

Manufacturing facility to create 50 new jobs in Chesapeake

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 1:33 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says a manufacturing company is bringing 50 new jobs to Chesapeake.

The Democratic governor says Atlantic Core Building Products plans to invest $3 million to build a manufacturing operation facility in the city. He says the project by the manufacturer of steel and commercial construction projects will create 50 new jobs.

McAuliffe’s office says Virginia beat out North and South Carolina for the project.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore says the company is joining roughly 6,000 manufacturing firms already in Virginia.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Manufacturing facility to create…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.