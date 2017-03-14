Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Markets Right Now: Energy…

Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead Wall Street lower

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 4:08 pm 2 min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street as another slide in crude oil prices pulled energy companies lower.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Marathon Oil slumped 3.3 percent Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources dropped 2.8 percent.

Advertisement

Pandora Media slumped 6.4 percent after the streaming music company announced it will launch an on-demand service to compete with Apple Music and Spotify.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,365.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,837. The Nasdaq composite fell 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,856.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.60 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Energy companies are leading a moderate decline on Wall Street as the price of oil takes another turn lower.

Marathon Oil slumped 4.4 percent in midday trading Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources dropped 3.8 percent.

Pandora Media slumped 5 percent after the streaming music company announced it will launch an on-demand service to compete with Apple Music and Spotify.

Small-company stocks were falling more than the rest of the market.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,365.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,859. The Nasdaq composite fell 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,850.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.60 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Energy stocks are leading an early decline on Wall Street as the price of oil takes another turn lower.

Marathon Oil slumped 3.9 percent in early trading Tuesday. Murphy Oil dropped 3 percent.

Streaming music company Pandora Media slumped 3.5 percent after the company announced it will launch an on-demand music service to compete with Apple Music and Spotify.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,365.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,846. The Nasdaq composite fell 21 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,854.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.61 percent.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Markets Right Now: Energy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.