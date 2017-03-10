Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: US stocks gain after solid jobs report

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 4:05 pm 2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street after the government reported solid job gains in the U.S. last month.

The gains Friday were led by technology and industrial companies.

Broadcom rose 2 percent and General Electric gained 2.1 percent.

Cosmetics seller Ulta Beauty jumped 4.6 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,372.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,903. The Nasdaq composite increased 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,861.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.58 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher in midday trading on Wall Street after the government reported solid job gains in the U.S. last month.

The gains Friday were led by technology and health care companies.

Chipmaker Applied Materials rose 1.7 percent, and drugmaker AbbVie gained 2.5 percent.

Cosmetics seller Ulta Beauty jumped 3.6 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,370.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,880. The Nasdaq composite increased 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,857.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.59 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher in early trading on Wall Street after the government reported solid job gains in the U.S. last month.

The gains in early trading Friday were led by technology and industrial companies.

Intel and IBM each rose 1 percent, and Jacobs Engineering Group gained 1.5 percent.

Cosmetics seller Ulta Beauty rose 1 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,374.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 53 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,901. The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,862.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.58 percent.

All News Business News Government News Technology News
