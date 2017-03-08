Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Democrats to announce…

Maryland Democrats to announce women’s health initiative

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 2:01 am < a min read
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Leading Maryland Democrats are scheduled to announce a women’s health care initiative.

House Speaker Michael Busch is set to join House and Senate leaders at the announcement Wednesday morning.

It’s being described as a major initiative to protect women’s health care.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Topics:
All News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Democrats to announce…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.