Maryland Democrats to discuss potential federal budget cuts

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 1:50 am < a min read
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democrats in the state legislature will be talking about how proposed cuts in the federal budget could affect the state.

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller are scheduled to gather with fellow Democrats on Thursday in Annapolis.

Maryland lawmakers have been particularly concerned about how President Donald Trump’s budget proposal could hurt the state.

Maryland is home to a large number of federal workers, and federal agencies are headquartered in the state.

Democrats who control Maryland’s legislature have been working on defense to brace the state for cuts supported by the Trump administration and the GOP-led Congress.

