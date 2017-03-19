Sports Listen

Maryland House passes unpaid water bill relief measure

By master
March 19, 2017
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s House of Delegates has passed a bill that would give Marylanders who fall behind on their water bills a year’s reprieve from the threat of having their homes sold.

Lawmakers in the House of Delegates passed the legislation Saturday on a 125 to 12 vote. The measure now goes to the state Senate.

The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2noPoys ) reports that the bill would apply statewide but have a significant impact in Baltimore, where rate increases and billing errors have made affording the bills harder for low-income people. The paper reported in February that the city sent more than 315 owner-occupied properties to tax sale last year over unpaid water bills.

