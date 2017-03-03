Maryland House votes to reprimand lawmaker

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has voted to reprimand a lawmaker for using his position to advocate for changes to medical marijuana regulations and procedures for awarding licenses.

The House voted 138-0 on Friday to reprimand Del. Dan Morhaim, a Baltimore County Democrat.

A legislative ethics panel recommended the reprimand on Thursday for using his position to advocate for changes that could have resulted in the gain of a company he worked for that was seeking a license. The committee didn’t find legal violations, but it concluded the delegate exercised poor judgment.

Morhaim apologized in a letter to his colleagues for putting himself and the House in a negative light. He says he complied with the letter of the law, “but I might have violated the spirit of the law.”