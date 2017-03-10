Maryland joining lawsuit against revised travel ban

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is joining a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced in a statement Friday that Maryland plans to join the lawsuit filed by Washington state.

Washington, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, New York and Massachusetts plan to file a new complaint challenging the revised travel ban Monday. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday he was asking a federal judge to find that his order last month halting the old travel ban applies to the new one, too.

In joining with Washington state, Frosh is using a new authority granted by the state legislature. Fearful of President Trump’s policies, the Maryland General Assembly empowered Frosh, a Democrat, to sue the federal government without permission from the state’s Republican governor.