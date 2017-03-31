Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Rep. Andy Harris…

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris to hold town hall in Wye Mills

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 2:20 am < a min read
Share

WYE MILLS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. Andy Harris is holding a town hall on the Eastern Shore.

The congressman is scheduled to talk to constituents at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills on Friday.

He is scheduled to give a Power Point presentation on health care and get feedback from constituents.

Harris is the only Republican member of Maryland’s congressional delegation. He represents a district that includes all of the Eastern Shore and parts of Harford, Baltimore and Carroll counties.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Rep. Andy Harris…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.