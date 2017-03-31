Maryland Rep. Andy Harris to hold town hall in Wye Mills

WYE MILLS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. Andy Harris is holding a town hall on the Eastern Shore.

The congressman is scheduled to talk to constituents at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills on Friday.

He is scheduled to give a Power Point presentation on health care and get feedback from constituents.

Harris is the only Republican member of Maryland’s congressional delegation. He represents a district that includes all of the Eastern Shore and parts of Harford, Baltimore and Carroll counties.