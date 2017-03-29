Maryland Senate leader: immigration bill won’t pass as is

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A bill in Maryland’s legislature that adds protections for people in the United States illegally won’t pass the state Senate in its current form, the Senate president said Wednesday.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said the state needs to allow immigrants “to live in freedom,” but not protect felons who are in the country illegally and end up in the judicial system.

A bill that passed the House last week would prevent authorities from stopping people solely to ask about their immigration status. Supporters say the bill is needed, because immigrants are afraid to report crimes out of fear of being deported. The measure would also block jails from holding an immigrant for up to 48 hours beyond when they would be released at the request of federal immigration officers.

“I want them to be able to go to school. I want them to be able to report crimes without fear of being arrested, but in terms of hampering law enforcement, in terms of hampering the judicial system, Maryland is not going to become a sanctuary state, and that’s not my fiat,” Miller, D-Calvert, said, adding he is confident he knows how the votes stand in the Senate committee that is weighing the legislation.

Advertisement

The Senate president’s comments were made two days after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions urged Maryland not to pass the bill.

“Maryland is talking about a state law to make the state a sanctuary state,” Sessions told reporters at the White House. “I would plead with the people of Maryland to understand that this makes the State of Maryland more at risk for violence and crime — that it’s not good policy.”

The legislation in Maryland is being considered at a time when a rape case that allegedly happened in the bathroom of a Maryland high school has received national attention after the White House called it an example of why President Donald Trump wants to crack down on illegal immigration. Officials say one of the suspects charged in the case came to the U.S. from Guatemala illegally.

Trump has signed a pair of executive orders aimed at illegal immigration, and his Homeland Security Department has made clear that just about any immigrant in the country illegally is a priority for deportation.

Meanwhile, Maryland’s Democrat-controlled legislature gave final approval to measures aimed at protecting the state from policies of the Trump administration.

One measure sent to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan provides $1 million a year beginning in fiscal year 2019 to the Maryland attorney general’s office to hire more staff, in case the attorney general decides to sue the federal government. Earlier this session, the General Assembly empowered the state’s Democratic attorney general to sue the federal government without permission from the governor.

A separate measure creates a commission to monitor federal actions that could affect health care in Maryland. The panel would include findings and recommendations in a report at the end of each year.