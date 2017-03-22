Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightMarine investigation widens$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mattis says he welcomes…

Mattis says he welcomes approval from Congress for IS fight

By RICHARD LARDNER
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 11:59 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Congress should approve a formal authorization for U.S. military forces to fight the Islamic State in Syria.

Mattis calls the Islamic State a “clear and present danger” and says he wonders why Congress hasn’t acted already. He says an authorization from Congress to fight the extremist group would show resolve.

He was testifying Wednesday before the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Congress in 2001 gave President George W. Bush approval to attack any countries or groups involved in the Sept. 11 attacks. The Trump administration, as did the Obama administration, relies on that nearly 16-year-old authority to send U.S. troops into combat against the Islamic State.

Advertisement

This is Mattis’ first appearance before a congressional committee since being confirmed in January as President Donald Trump’s defense chief.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mattis says he welcomes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.