Mayor of Senegal’s capital charged with embezzlement

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 7:10 am < a min read
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Lawyers say the mayor of Senegal’s capital is charged with embezzling public funds.

Dakar Mayor Khalifa Sall was detained Tuesday by the senior investigating judge of the Dakar High Court.

Lawyer Cledor Cire Ly says the mayor is indicted for embezzlement, fraud involving public funds, criminal association and money laundering. Sall’s lawyers call his arrest an attempt to prevent him from running in July’s legislative elections.

Sall has been mayor since 2009. He denies the allegations. His lawyer says missing public funds went to people in need.

The arrests follow a state audit revealing transfers through the office of about $46,000 per month.

Also arrested were his secretary, the director of finance and administration and the director of finance and accounting.

The mayor is no relation to President Macky Sall.

The Associated Press

