Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Md. Senate voting to…

Md. Senate voting to repeal calls to amend US Constitution

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:20 am < a min read
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote on repealing previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.

The joint resolution is on the agenda for Monday night’s session.

The Maryland General Assembly has passed four calls for a convention since the 1930s to amend the U.S. Constitution. The last one in the 1970s called for an amendment that requires a balanced federal budget.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The resolution nullifies any and all prior applications to Congress to call a convention. Other applications involved restoring school prayer and ending the federal income tax.

Advertisement

It was part of a package of initiatives Maryland Democrats outlined in January out of concern for what could happen during a constitutional convention during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Md. Senate voting to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.