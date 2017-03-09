Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Merkel says Europe needs…

Merkel says Europe needs to take on more responsibility

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 4:48 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has told the German Parliament that because of the changing trans-Atlantic relationship, Europe must take on more responsibility and continue to stick to its open trade policy.

Merkel, who is flying to the United States early next week to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, said Thursday that “even if in parts of the world we see protectionist and nationalist approaches on the rise, Europe may never isolate, seal itself off or withdraw.”

The chancellor, who didn’t explicitly name Trump in her speech, also said that beyond keeping its openness toward the rest of the world, Europe needs to be especially open-minded when it comes to trade policy.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

Trump has vowed to take a tougher line in forging deals and slapping tariffs on nations that are deemed to exploit the United States.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Merkel says Europe needs…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.