Merkel says Europe needs to take on more responsibility

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 08, 2017
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6526
|-0.0128
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.0346
|-0.0333
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.7083
|-0.0555
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.7396
|-0.0699
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0065
|-0.0450
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2533
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.4358
|-0.0447
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.7217
|-0.0650
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.3596
|-0.2172
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.6001
|-0.0941
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.