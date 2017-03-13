Sports Listen

Michigan governor, Canada official want input on trade

By master
March 13, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and a Canadian official say they want to be heard as President Donald Trump seeks to refashion U.S. trading relationships with Canada and Mexico.

The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2mjQs32 ) reports that Snyder and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne met in Detroit on Monday. They heralded the benefits of trade between Michigan and Canada.

Snyder told reporters that Canada is Michigan’s biggest trading partner and he wants that to continue. The Republican said the U.S. needs to be “very thoughtful in talking about trade issues.”

Trump is scheduled to visit Michigan this week to talk about policies related to the auto industry. He has said he would like to “tweak” trade relationships with Canada as he pushes other Mexico-focused changes in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

The Associated Press

