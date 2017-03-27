Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Michigan police: Office, home…

Michigan police: Office, home of state Sen. Johnson searched

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 12:19 pm < a min read
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The office and home of a Detroit-area state senator were searched Monday morning as part of a joint investigation involving the FBI and state police.

Michigan State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said in an email that search warrants were served at Sen. Bert Johnson’s Lansing office and his Highland Park home. Details of the nature of the investigation were not immediately released.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Johnson. The second-term Democrat represents the Senate’s 2nd District, which includes Highland Park, Hamtramck, northeast Detroit, Harper Woods and the five Grosse Pointe communities.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

The AP sent an email seeking FBI comment.

Advertisement

In 2015, a legal dispute in a Chicago courtroom over an unpaid political fundraising bill led to the issue of a bench warrant for Johnson’s arrest. He disputed the amount owed.

In 2012, Johnson lost a five-person Democratic congressional primary won by longtime Rep. John Conyers Jr. He became Conyers’ campaign manager in 2014, when Conyers won a court fight to be placed on the ballot after Michigan election officials said he was ineligible because of problems with his nominating petitions.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Michigan police: Office, home…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

USDA calls for 'hungry pests' public awareness

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.