Moderately strong quake hits southeasterm Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish government agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 has hit southeastern Turkey.

The government crisis management center says the earthquake was centered in the town of Samat, in Adiyaman province.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.6 and said the quake was very shallow at around 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep.

It was not immediately clear if there was any damage.