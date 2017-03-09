Sports Listen

Moldova: Russia intimidating officials over corruption probe

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 8:32 am < a min read
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova has accused Russia’s intelligence service of intimidating politicians and other officials, amid an investigation in the former Soviet republic into alleged money laundering by Russian officials.

Moldova’s Parliament said Thursday that Russia intelligence agents had “abusively stopped…. interrogated, and treated in a humiliating manner” 25 Moldovan lawmakers, intelligence officials, and pro-European politicians in recent months and also sought to put Moldovan officials under “international monitoring” based on inaccurate information.

A statement said the alleged harassment coincided with an ongoing probe into a $22-billion money laundering case involving money sent from Russia to the private Moldinconbank.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

The statement said Russia had not cooperated with the probe.

Parliament speaker Andrian Candu and Premier Pavel Filip met Russia’s Ambassador to Moldova, Farit Muhametsin on Thursday to make an official complaint.

