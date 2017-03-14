Sports Listen

Mutilated corpses again reported in Burundi, UN expert says

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 8:33 am < a min read
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A United Nations expert on Burundi says reports of mutilated corpses are again emerging as the country’s political crisis continues.

The president of the U.N. commission of inquiry on the East African nation addressed the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday.

Fatsah Ouguergouz says mutilated corpses were seen in 2015 and early 2016 but reports have resumed in recent months. In many cases neither victims nor suspected perpetrators could be identified.

Burundi has been in turmoil since President Pierre Nkurunziza in 2015 successfully pursued a third term that many called unconstitutional. Hundreds have died and nearly 500,000 people have fled.

Attempts at peace talks between the government and opposition have failed.

The U.N. secretary-general has warned that if Nkurunziza pursues a fourth term it could cause “an even deeper crisis.”

