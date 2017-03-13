Sports Listen

NATO chief seeks to reassure Trump on defense budgets

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 7:56 am < a min read
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says European allies must spend more on their military budgets as he seeks to reassure U.S. President Donald Trump that members will pay their fair share.

Stoltenberg says in his annual NATO report released Monday that “we still do not have fair burden sharing within our Alliance.”

Trump suggested during election campaigning that he might not defend allies who fail to meet the target, rattling the 28-nation military alliance, particularly countries bordering Russia.

Only five allies meet the target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defense: the United States, Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland.

Stoltenberg’s report shows that European allies and Canada spent a total of roughly $10 billion dollars more on defense last year in real terms than in 2015.

