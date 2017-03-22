New French minister takes short-timer, scandal-plagued role

PARIS (AP) — A low-profile politician is taking over as France’s interior minister after his predecessor came under formal investigation over a report that he hired his daughters for a series of jobs in the legislature.

The resignation of Bruno Le Roux comes amid a similar investigation into conservative Francois Fillon that has dented his presidential bid.

Matthias Fekl took office Wednesday as a short-timer overseeing France’s fight against Islamic extremism, illegal migration and other crime. The current government leaves office in May.

TMC television reported that Le Roux employed his daughters, first as teens, as parliamentary assistants for a total salary amount of 55,000 euros ($59,000). While it is legal for French politicians to hire family, the report suggested that Le Roux’ daughters did not perform all of the work.