New York college alters sign bearing Trump ally’s name

By
The Associated Press March 28, 2017
ALLEGANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York college has altered the sign at a student apartment building bearing the name of a major benefactor and Donald Trump supporter who insulted President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

The sign outside the building on the St. Bonaventure University campus had read “Paladino House.” Carl Paladino is a Buffalo developer and 1968 St. Bonaventure graduate who has donated more than $1 million to the school and served on its board of trustees.

The Olean Times-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2ncDMKX ) the college recently changed the sign to “Belesario and Sara Paladino House,” the names of Paladino’s parents. College officials say the building was originally dedicated to the parents in 2000.

A student petition sought the removal of the Paladino name from the building.

In December, Carl Paladino insulted the Obamas in an article printed in a Buffalo alternative newspaper.

Information from: The Times Herald, http://www.oleantimesherald.com

The Associated Press

