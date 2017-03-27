Sports Listen

Nigeria and Poland seek to develop economic, military ties

By master
March 27, 2017
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The foreign minister of Nigeria visited Poland on Monday in an effort to develop economic, military and security ties with the fast-growing economy in central Europe.

Geoffrey Onyeama, on his first visit to Poland, said he was “extremely impressed” by the economic development he has seen in Poland, a country that threw off communist rule 28 years ago.

He said Nigeria, an oil exporter badly hit by a fall in oil prices, is eager to diversify its “mono-economy” and is seeking out Poland as one of its new partners.

“I think there is a lot that we can gain from each other,” Onyeama told reporters, speaking at a news conference alongside his Polish counterpart, Witold Waszczykowski. “It would be a real win-win relationship, Poland and Nigeria.”

Onyeama said security, military equipment and training, agriculture, manufacturing and energy are areas of possible cooperation, but he gave no specific details for any agreements under consideration.

Both ministers noted that Poland is attractive as a partner to Nigeria because it produces many of the same things produced by other leading economies in Europe, but at lower prices.

