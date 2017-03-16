Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » NKorea diplomat: Malaysia killing…

NKorea diplomat: Malaysia killing was US, SKorea conspiracy

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 7:20 am 1 min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A North Korean diplomat said Thursday the killing of a man confirmed by Malaysian police to be the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader was a political conspiracy engineered by Washington and Seoul.

Pak Myong Ho, a minister at North Korea’s embassy in Beijing, said the Feb. 13 murder of Kim Jong Nam in Malaysia was a “despicable and extremely dangerous” plot by the U.S. and South Korea aimed at smearing North Korea’s image and subverting its regime.

Pak said “indiscriminate claims of behind-the-scenes manipulation” would fail, referring to allegations by South Korea’s spy agency that North Korea masterminded the assassination.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

North Korea has demanded that Malaysia hand over the body and angrily objected when it conducted an autopsy. It also has refused to acknowledge that the victim was the older half-brother of leader Kim Jong Un, referring to him only by the name in his North Korean diplomatic passport, Kim Chol.

Advertisement

Malaysian media say police confirmed Kim Jong Nam’s identity using DNA from his son which was obtained overseas and brought to Malaysia.

The incident has led to a sharp deterioration of ties between Malaysia and North Korea, with each expelling the other’s ambassador.

North Korea has blocked Malaysians from leaving the country until a “fair settlement” of the case is reached. Malaysia then barred North Koreans from exiting its soil. The two countries have also scrapped visa-free travel for each other’s citizens.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » NKorea diplomat: Malaysia killing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.