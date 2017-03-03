Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Norway: Ryanair settles with…

Norway: Ryanair settles with former employee

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 10:45 am < a min read
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Europe’s biggest budget airline, Ryanair, has reached a settlement with a former Italian employee who sued the company over her dismissal and working conditions.

Christen Horn Johannessen, lawyer with Norway’s Parat union, said Friday that Ryanair has agreed to pay Alessandra Cocca 570,000 kroner ($67,500), the equivalent of three years of salary.

Cocca was hired in 2012 as a flight attendant, and based at an airport near Oslo. Less than a year later, Cocca who compared her job to a “slave contract” and reported a senior colleague for smelling of alcohol, was dismissed.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Norwegian courts had ruled local labor laws applied because she was based in Norway, prompting Ryanair to close down its Rygge airport base, and claiming it should be in Ireland, where Ryanair is registered.

Advertisement

Ryanair confirmed the case had been settled, saying “the legal costs of the trial in the Norwegian courts would far exceed the settlement payment.”

The case “no longer has any relevance since Ryanair no longer operates any bases in Norway.”

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Norway: Ryanair settles with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. soldier trains Royal Army of Oman marksman

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.