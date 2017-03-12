Not a town hall, but Harris meets with constituents

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s only congressional Republican is telling constituents that he supports efforts underway in Congress to reform the health care system.

Rep. Andy Harris, a physician who represents Maryland’s Eastern Shore and parts of the greater Baltimore region, met Saturday with small groups of constituents during “office hours” in Bel Air.

Harris has not yet held a formal town hall meeting constituents since President Donald Trump took office, though on Friday he announced one scheduled for March 31.

The Baltimore Sun reported (http://bsun.md/2nrldms ) that about 30 protesters stood outside his office Saturday, chanting “health care is a human right.”

During his small group meetings Saturday, Harris took questions about health care, and said he opposes the existing mandate that requires individuals to purchase health insurance.