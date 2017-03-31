Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » NYC mayor wants to…

NYC mayor wants to close Rikers Island jail within a decade

By COLLEEN LONG
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 2:01 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor says he wants to close the troubled Rikers Island jail complex.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that he’s developing a plan to shut down the massive jail within 10 years.

It would be replaced with several smaller jails based in the city’s boroughs.

To make it work, the mayor said the jail population would have to be cut roughly in half.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

A commission headed by the state’s former chief judge has been considering options for Rikers as part of a broad examination of the city’s criminal justice system.

That commission was formed in the wake of a string of brutality cases that exposed poor supervision, questionable medical care and corruption.

In the past, de Blasio had said that replacing the jail would be too expensive.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » NYC mayor wants to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.