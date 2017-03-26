Officer quits to avoid firing after shooting of unarmed teen

NEW YORK (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.

Richard Haste was brought on departmental charges for demonstrating “poor judgment” by not taking obvious steps to defuse a fatal standoff with Ramarley Graham.

Administrative Judge Rosemarie Maldonado said Friday he should be fired. The department says Haste quit Sunday.

The police commissioner had the final say on whether to fire him, but had not yet given a decision.

Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge, but the case was dismissed because of a procedural error. A new grand jury declined to indict, and federal prosecutors also declined to bring charges.

Haste’s lawyer Stuart London says his client should not have been forced to resign.