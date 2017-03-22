Sports Listen

Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal

March 22, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home is getting more time to potentially appeal his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2nAK3nD ) reports that Justice Elena Kagan extended a deadline to give 57-year-old Anthony Sowell (SOH’-wehl) until May 15 to ask the nation’s high court to review his case. Kagan oversees appeals from Ohio.

Sowell is expected to turn to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Ohio Supreme Court announced late last year that it wouldn’t reconsider his appeal. His new lawyers unsuccessfully argued that his attorneys wasted time challenging evidence and should have focused instead on sparing him from capital punishment.

Sowell was convicted in 2011 for slayings between June 2007 and July 2009.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

The Associated Press

Top Stories

