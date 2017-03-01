Sports Listen

President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Ohio man due in court in bomb plot on New York prison guard

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:28 am < a min read
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An Ohio man facing federal charges stemming from an explosion that injured a New York state prison guard outside his home is due in court.

Authorities say Keith Seppi is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday in Syracuse. Seppi previously pleaded not guilty in federal court on charges related to transporting an explosive device across state lines to commit a crime.

Seppi, his wife and his wife’s sister were charged after state Corrections Officer Alan Dobransky was injured by a bomb in a package outside his Utica-area home last May.

Seppi, from Conneaut (KAW’-nee-awt), Ohio, already has pleaded guilty in state court to assault.

Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference after his federal court appearance.

The Associated Press

