Oklahoma GOP senator’s fall from power is stunningly fast

By SEAN MURPHY
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 1:31 am < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A two-term Oklahoma Republican state senator’s fall from political power following his arrest on child prostitution charges has been stunningly fast.

Before state Sen. Ralph Shortey was even arrested or formally charged, Senate workers already had scraped his name from his office door, changed the locks and painted over his name in the parking lot.

After felony charges were filed Thursday alleging the 35-year-old solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy, the state’s most prominent Republican leaders immediately began calling for his resignation, including Gov. Mary Fallin.

A conservative Republican with a wife and three young daughters, Shortey surrendered to authorities on charges of engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

