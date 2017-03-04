Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims:…

Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: ‘Do you beat your wife?’

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 3:13 pm < a min read
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma lawmaker who once likened Islam to a cancer has handed out a form asking Muslims to answer questions that include, “Do you beat your wife?”

Republican state Rep. John Bennett’s office distributed the questionnaire this past week as the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations organized its annual Muslim Day at the Capitol. Bennett told Muslims who wanted to see him at the Capitol to fill out the form.

Among other things, the form asked Muslims whether they would denounce terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. It also asked whether they believe former Muslims should be punished for leaving Islam.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

A local official with the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the form contained “hateful, bigoted questions.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims:…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.