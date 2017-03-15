Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ousted South Korean leader…

Ousted South Korean leader accused of dog abandonment

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 12:57 am < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean animal rights group has accused ousted President Park Geun-hye of abandoning her pets after she left nine dogs at the presidential palace when she returned to her private home after a court stripped her of her office over a corruption scandal.

A spokesman from the presidential Blue House said Wednesday that the dogs will continue to stay at the presidential palace until they are ready to be sent to new owners.

It’s unclear whether Park’s refusal to keep the dogs qualifies as abandonment under the country’s animal protection law.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Prosecutors plan to question Park next week over suspicions that she colluded with a friend to extort money and favors from companies and allowed the friend to secretly interfere with state affairs.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ousted South Korean leader…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.