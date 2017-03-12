Ousted South Korean president prepares return to home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye have gathered near her Seoul home in anticipation of her return from the presidential palace.

An official from the presidential Blue House said Sunday that there was a possibility that Park would leave in the evening, two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.

Workers were seen carrying a television, washing machine, bed and other household items into Park’s private home.

The court on Friday unseated Park amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

The country now has to elect a new president by early May.