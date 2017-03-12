Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ousted South Korean president…

Ousted South Korean president prepares return to home

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 5:14 am < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye have gathered near her Seoul home in anticipation of her return from the presidential palace.

An official from the presidential Blue House said Sunday that there was a possibility that Park would leave in the evening, two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.

Workers were seen carrying a television, washing machine, bed and other household items into Park’s private home.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

The court on Friday unseated Park amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

Advertisement

The country now has to elect a new president by early May.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ousted South Korean president…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.