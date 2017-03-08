Pakistanis rally against blasphemous content on social media

ISLAMABAD (AP) — More than 2,000 students from Islamic seminaries have rallied in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, urging the government to take stern action against all those people who are posting blasphemous content on social media.

Wednesday’s rally came hours after the Islamabad High Court, responding to a petition from an Islamic cleric, ordered the government to impose a travel ban on people who post blasphemous content.

Blasphemy is a sensitive subject in Pakistan and anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or its Prophet can be sentenced to death.