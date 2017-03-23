Palestinians: Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

Sports Listen

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops killed a 17-year-old Palestinian and wounded another three when soldiers opened fire on their car in the West Bank.

The Israeli military said the men had exited their vehicle near a Jewish settlement and “hurled fire bombs” at the community. It said the soldiers fired at the attackers, who fled the scene in their vehicle.

Since September 2015, Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a wave of attacks, mainly stabbings. Israeli forces have killed at least 239 Palestinians during the same period, most identified by Israel as assailants.

