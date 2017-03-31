Paraguay Senate majority approves presidential re-election

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — A majority in Paraguay’s Senate has approved a constitutional amendment allowing the re-election of a president to a second term, a move that was termed illegal by opposition members and opposed by the Senate president.

The measure was approved Friday by 25 of the country’s 45 senators. The yes votes came from members of the governing Colorado Party and several opposition groups.

It would allow current President Horacio Cartes and previous presidents to run for the top job again in the 2018 election. Presidents are now limited to a single 5-year term.

The proposal also must be approved by the Chamber of Deputies, where 44 of the 80 members belong to the Colorado Party.

Advertisement

Opponents of the move include Senate President Roberto Acevedo of the opposition Authentic Radical Liberal Party.