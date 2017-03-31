Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Paraguay Senate majority approves…

Paraguay Senate majority approves presidential re-election

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 5:48 pm < a min read
Share

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — A majority in Paraguay’s Senate has approved a constitutional amendment allowing the re-election of a president to a second term, a move that was termed illegal by opposition members and opposed by the Senate president.

The measure was approved Friday by 25 of the country’s 45 senators. The yes votes came from members of the governing Colorado Party and several opposition groups.

It would allow current President Horacio Cartes and previous presidents to run for the top job again in the 2018 election. Presidents are now limited to a single 5-year term.

The proposal also must be approved by the Chamber of Deputies, where 44 of the 80 members belong to the Colorado Party.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Opponents of the move include Senate President Roberto Acevedo of the opposition Authentic Radical Liberal Party.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Paraguay Senate majority approves…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.