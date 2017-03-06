Sports Listen

Park Service photos challenge Trump on inauguration

By MATTHEW DALY
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:29 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Park Service has released dozens of photographs of President Donald Trump’s inauguration that appear to counter Trump’s claim that up to 1.5 million attended the event at the Capitol and National Mall.

The photos were released in response to news media requests made through the Freedom of Information Act. The park service also released photos from President Barack Obama’s two inaugurations. The photos show the 2009 event far outstripped the number of people who attended Trump’s inauguration.

While there are no time stamps, the photos clearly show crowds gathering near the Capitol’s West Front stage for the ceremony. Crowds did not extend to the Washington Monument as Trump later asserted.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Large swaths of empty space are visible on the Mall.

