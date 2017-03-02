Paul Ryan set to visit Democratic-leaning Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan is scheduled to visit Democratic-leaning Rhode Island.

Ryan’s office says he will be in the state on Thursday to meet with supporters and attend several events.

Officials with the nonprofit organization, Year Up, say Ryan will be stopping by their offices in Providence. Year Up offers low-income young adults six months of intensive career training followed by a six-month internship with one of its corporate partners.

The president of Year Up’s board is Paul Salem of Providence Equity Partners. According to campaign finance records, individuals with the private equity firm gave more than $700,000 to groups associated with the Republican Party and candidates in the 2016 election cycle.

Meanwhile, Democratic state Rep. Aaron Regunberg says protesters are planning to gather outside of the organization’s offices.