Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pelosi calls for GOP…

Pelosi calls for GOP to strip King of chairmanship

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 2:24 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat in the House is calling on Republican leaders to strip Iowa Rep. Steve King of a chairmanship after his inflammatory comments about immigration.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday that Speaker Paul Ryan and GOP leaders should immediately take the chairmanship of a House Judiciary subcommittee from King. Pelosi said King’s “racist statements must be called out as unacceptable,” and complained that the “tepid, brush-off” response from leadership was disgraceful.

King said this weekend that America can’t restore “our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” He stood by those comments in an interview with CNN on Monday.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

Ryan said Monday night on Fox News that he disagreed with King. Other Republicans have criticized King’s comments.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pelosi calls for GOP…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.