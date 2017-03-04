Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pence criticizes AP for…

Pence criticizes AP for publishing his wife’s email address

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 8:00 pm < a min read
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing The Associated Press for listing his wife’s email address in a story about his frequent resistance to public records requests while Indiana’s governor.

In a tweet Saturday, Pence said that by publishing the personal AOL address of his wife, Karen, the AP “violated her privacy and our security.” The vice president posted a letter his counsel sent to Gary Pruitt, the AP’s president and CEO.

On Friday, the AP reported the Pences used their AOL accounts to conduct official business since at least 2013.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations, said in a statement: “AP removed the email address from subsequent stories after learning Mrs. Pence still used the account. The AP stands by its story, which addresses important transparency issues.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pence criticizes AP for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.