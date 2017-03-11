Pence to make case for health care overhaul in Kentucky

Sports Listen

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to rally support in Kentucky for a White House-backed health care overhaul.

He’ll be traveling Saturday to a state that has often been front-and-center in the battle over former President Barack Obama’s sweeping health care law.

In Louisville, Pence is scheduled to tour an energy services company with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. The event is part of an effort to reassure conservative Republicans who have raised objections to the House GOP health care proposal that would scrap “Obamacare.”

Pence has been the chief salesman for President Donald Trump’s push to repeal and replace Obama’s health care law. The House is expected to vote on the bill in less than two weeks but faces fierce resistance from critics, including Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

