Philippine VP blasts Duterte’s drug crackdown, cites abuses

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine vice president has raised alarms over the president’s bloody crackdown on illegal drug use, which she says can’t be solved “with bullets alone.” She also asked Filipinos to “defy brazen incursions on their rights.”

The comments are some of Vice President Leni Robredo’s sharpest critiques of President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign and are likely to antagonize him, particularly because they were prepared for international human rights advocates, whom he has often lambasted.

Robredo’s office issued a videotape of her comments to media Wednesday. In the speech to be shown Thursday to a U.N.-linked forum on extrajudicial killings in Vienna, Austria, she cited specific complaints of abuses, including threats against close relatives of drug suspects if the real targets are not found by police.