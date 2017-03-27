Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: 2 killed when…

Police: 2 killed when train hits car on rail crossing

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 7:46 am < a min read
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say two people have been killed when a train hit a car at a rail crossing in the northern Netherlands.

The accident happened Monday at an unguarded rail crossing near the northern coastal town of Harlingen, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Amsterdam.

It was not immediately clear if there were more people in the car. Dutch media report that the car had just left a nearby farm which schoolchildren had been visiting.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Police in Friesland province say in a tweet that investigations are continuing.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: 2 killed when…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.